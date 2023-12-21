WWE Hall of Famer teases possible appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

A WWE Hall of Famer has officially confirmed that he'll be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend, teasing the possibility of making an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

Rob Van Dam celebrated his 53rd birthday with a shirtless selfie, as an homage to Chris Jericho. Van Dam was in incredible shape and has no interest in retiring even though he's already been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

RVD made a couple of appearances in the WWE draft earlier this year before wrestling in AEW a few months ago. That put him in a tough situation, as he was advertised for WrestleMania 40 weekend as part of the priority pass packages, as reported by Fightful.

In a recent appearance on Marty Jannetty's Party with Marty podcast, Rob Van Dam confirmed that he will be in Philadelphia next year for WrestleMania weekend at WrestleCon. He also backtracked on his comments four months ago and teased an appearance on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Allegedly I got booked for an appearance, and then allegedly that appearance was canceled when I showed up on an alleged competitor's TV program, and then allegedly I might be pre-booked — either way, I'm going to be there at WrestleCon!" [H/T Wreslting Inc.]

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021

Rob Van Dam was one of the legends inducted into the Hall of Fame two years ago. He was part of the class that also included Kane, The Great Khali, Molly Holly, and Eric Bischoff.

Van Dam made his name in ECW, but he truly became a top star when he joined WWE. His push began following his recovery from a knee injury, winning the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 22.

RVD cashed in on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006, winning the WWE Championship with help from Edge. He would later lose the title after just a few weeks, dropping it to Edge on an episode of RAW.

