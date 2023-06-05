WWE Hall of Famer wants to manage The Street Profits amid imminent heel turn

Montez Ford has the backing of a large section of the WWE Universe as they believe one-half of the Street Profits is a bonafide main event player. Angelo Dawkins, on the other hand, is not too far behind himself, as he has proven time and time again that he belongs.

Now, with a long-rumored heel turn for the popular babyface duo, along with Ford's wife Bianca Belair, Road Dogg wishes to manage a heel version of the tag team.

When asked on his podcast Oh... You Didn't Know about who he would like to manage among the current crop of talents, Road Dogg evidently did not need much time to think:

"The Street Profits," Road Dogg answered. "I want us to be heels."

The WWE Hall of Famer further made a comeback at a comment (bad heels) made by co-host Casio Kid:

"It'll be cool, bad heels, for a moment, and then, it'll be big babyface run [laughs]." [From 0:20 to 0:40]

Road Dogg further explained why he wouldn't want to manage Omos, despite his liking towards the young star. The legend feels MVP is doing a solid job and looks the part. He also brushed aside the possibility of managing RAW Superstar Matt Riddle.

Angelo Dawkins once revealed he was "p****d off" at WWE star's singles push rumors

Montez Ford has been heavily rumored for a singles push for months now. Fans love to speculate whether the two stars would split up and end on bad terms. However, during an interview earlier this year, Angelo Dawkins proclaimed that the Street Profits won't ever turn on one another.

However, the former tag champ did reveal on an episode of After The Bell that he was angry with the idea that Ford is a bigger star than he is:

"I remember after Smackdown, we landed from Phoenix, landed in Vegas. I got to the hotel and it was just in my head and it was p***ing me off to a degree," Dawkins said. "I’ll play my role. I’m a role player in a way, but then I had to remind everybody like, hey, dawg, you’re gonna have to put some respect on my name like, the talk is starting to piss me off now. Now you’re about to see a different me."

It remains to be seen if the turn will happen at some point soon. Bianca Belair recently dropped the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, while Street Profits has been aimless for a while.

