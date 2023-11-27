WWE Hall of Famer wants retirement tour after seeing CM Punk return

The biggest news coming out of WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night was the long-awaited return of CM Punk. The comeback has inspired a Hall of Famer to seek feedback on a potential retirement tour.

Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, once had a controversial relationship with WWE, but that has changed. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 and has made various appearances since then. The former Women's Champion returned to the ring for a Battle Royal at WWE Evolution in October 2018 and was booked in two 24/7 Championship segments in July 2019.

Madusa often tweets fans to gauge interest in her potential involvement in various storylines and sometimes asks people to tweet their feedback to the company. After watching the return of The Best In The World at Survivor Series last night, the 60-year-old took to X and teased her comeback.

"The @CMPunk return at #SurvivorSeries gives me ALL the feels! Who would you like to see me work with if I was given the opportunity for a retirement tour in #WWE? [thinking emoji] #WarGames #WWERAW," she wrote with a collage that includes Charlotte Flair.

It seems many of the fan replies show interest in Madusa working with Flair. Before the Battle Royal at Evolution in 2018, Madusa's last official in-ring action was at WCW Fall Brawl 2000, when she and Billy Kidman were defeated by Shane Douglas and Torrie Wilson in a Scaffold Match.

Alundra Blayze on Charlotte Flair's WWE future

The aforementioned fan interest in Alundra Blayze vs. Charlotte Flair is interesting as The Queen is one of the superstars that Madusa often discusses on her podcast and in interviews.

Madusa recently discussed Flair on her Trash Talk podcast and said she believes the daughter of Ric Flair will be "done" when her current WWE contract expires.

Nia Jax is another name that fans are naming for a potential match with Madusa. The three-time Women's Champion discussed Jax on her podcast and revealed what she was warned about before the Battle Royal at Evolution in 2018.

"I just had my total knee replacement. I was only 7 months in and I was in a Battle Royal and that's when Nia Jax threw me over the top rope. Everyone's like, 'Oh my God! She's gonna rip your leg off.' And I'm like, 'I'm not f***ing scared of her. She's gonna be fine with me. If not, I will f*** her up.' It was fine. Her and I were laughing and she's like, 'I got you.' And I'm like, 'I'm not scared. I can protect myself. I'm all right. I'm only going over the top rope. So, yeah, it's okay,'" she said.

Madusa recently predicted that a future WrestleMania will feature Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair.

