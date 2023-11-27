WWE claims Survivor Series moment was "unreal"

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames was full of major moments on Saturday night. However, one significant happening is being touted as "unreal" by the company.

The biggest news coming out of Survivor Series was the return of CM Punk. Following the WarGames main event, the former two-time AEW Champion came out to a massive pop from his hometown crowd. Survivor Series went off the air with the 45-year-old celebrating with fans as other superstars looked on from the ring.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been a trending topic all day due to Survivor Series' fallout, but anything related to The Best In The World is going viral. WWE took to X with a photo of Punk in his signature sit-down pose and used just one word to describe the moment.

"Unreal," the company wrote.

The former three-time World Heavyweight Champion has already been confirmed for Monday's RAW, which will be his first red brand appearance since January 20th, 2014.

CM Punk blasted by former WWE On FOX colleague following return

While many in the world of pro wrestling are celebrating the return of CM Punk, it's inevitable that not all feedback will be positive.

Former WWE On FOX personality Ryan Satin took to X and knocked Punk after his Survivor Series return, calling him the "biggest hypocrite ever."

Satin also alleged that Punk threatened him over a news story, which may have been while Punk was working for FOX Sports on the WWE Backstage show from November 2019 - June 2020.

"I just don’t like him personally. The guy once threatened to punch me in the face and make my life a living hell because I couldn’t convince my bosses at a huge news operation to kill a story for him. Should I still be a fan after that?" Satin wrote after Survivor Series.

What Triple H and his team have in store for The Voice of The Voiceless remains to be seen, but it should be a wild ride filled with interesting moments and great in-ring action.

