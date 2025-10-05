  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famers spotted with Mr. Iguana, "It's not a Saturday night in Beverly Hills without Mr. Iguana"

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 05, 2025 22:57 GMT
Mr. Iguana
Mr. Iguana's caught fire with WWE since Worlds Collide in June (Credit: WWE.com)

In one WWE appearance, fans were all in on AAA star Mr. Iguana. Ever since Worlds Collide in June, Iguana has been one of the biggest early successes of World Wrestling Entertainment's acquisition of AAA.

During WrestleMania 41 weekend, it was announced that the promotion had acquired Lucha Libre AAA, marking a historic landscape-changing move for all involved. Since then, several AAA events have been shown on WWE's YouTube channel, starting with Worlds Collide: Los Angeles on June 7th.

Mr. Iguana was in the opening bout, teaming with Octagon Jr. and Aero Star to face Lince Dorado and the Latino World Order. Iguana and crew won, marking the first of two AAA victories on the night, and Iguana fever set in almost instantly. Superstars and legends have joined in on the fun as well, and Iguana even has a photo of La Yesca and Shawn Michaels pinned on his X account.

It seems Michaels isn't the only Hall of Famer to see the potential and fun in the 37-year-old star, as the APA and Jimmy Hart were hanging out with him over the weekend. John Bradshaw Layfield shared a few photos on Saturday, and Iguana seemed to fit right in with the boys.

"It's not a Saturday night in Beverly Hills without Mr Iguana, jimmy Hart and Ron," said Layfield

JBL shared another post on X, jokingly referring to this "group" as the YPS-Yesca Protection Agency.

Mr. Iguana's WWE run so far

Since Worlds Collide: Los Angeles, fans around the world have found a new favorite in Mr. Iguana and his puppet partner La Yesca, and replicas are now available on WWE.com.

After his victorious debut, Iguana and La Yesca have made several appearances on WWE TV and PLEs. He'd even get a chance to wrestle on SmackDown in August, teaming with Psycho Clown in a losing attempt against AAA Tag Champions Los Garzas.

Most recently, Mr. Iguana began a hilarious feud with Judgment Day's Finn Balor. He, alongside Dragon Lee, lost to Balor and JD McDonagh in August on RAW. The Prince even brought his own puppet, Demonito, to do battle with La Yesca. Iguana, alongside NXT's Lola Vice, defeated Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.

