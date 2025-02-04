WWE highlights Alexa Bliss' heartfelt tribute at the Royal Rumble

WWE highlighted Alexa Bliss' heartfelt tribute at Royal Rumble 2025 today on social media. The veteran returned as the 21st entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Alexa Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during her surprise return in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. Little Miss Bliss had not been seen since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023 before her return at the premium live event over the weekend.

Bliss wore a jacket with the words "Fiend 4 Ever" during her entrance and commented on her tribute to Bray Wyatt today on social media. WWE reacted to the former Women's Champion's tribute to The Eater of Worlds with a few heart emojis, which you can check out in the post below.

The veteran was aligned with Bray Wyatt but betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37. Wyatt tragically passed away in August 2023 due to a heart attack at only 36 years old.

Bill Apter comments on the reaction Alexa Bliss received at WWE Royal Rumble

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on the massive pop Alexa Bliss received from the WWE Universe upon her return to the company.

Apter shared that his prediction of Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble match came true, but he was surprised by the fan reaction to Bliss. He noted that the 33-year-old got the biggest pop of the night and also praised Trish Stratus' performance in the bout as well.

"My prediction came true regarding Charlotte [Flair]. The crowd loved it but the biggest pop from the crowd in that event was the totally unexpected entrant -- Alexa Bliss. Also, it was awesome to see how well Trish Stratus performed."

Bliss is married to popular musician Ryan Cabrera, and the happy couple welcomed a daughter to their family in November 2023. There were reports that The Goddess and WWE were involved in a contract dispute ahead of Royal Rumble 2025, but that has been resolved.

The former champion recently inked a new five-year deal with the company, and it will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for her moving forward.

