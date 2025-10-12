WWE highlights emotional AJ Styles Crown Jewel tribute

WWE highlighted an emotional AJ Styles tribute during Crown Jewel today on social media. The Phenomenal One competed in a marquee match last night at the PLE in Perth, Australia.Styles squared off against John Cena in an instant classic last night at Crown Jewel. The action went back and forth, but eventually Cena was able to prevail. The two stars showed each other respect following the match and got a loud ovation from the fans in attendance.The promotion took to Instagram today to highlight AJ Styles' tribute to TNA Wrestling during his entrance at WWE Crown Jewel. Styles made a name for himself in TNA before signing with WWE in 2016.&quot;@ajstylesp1 took it back to his @tnawrestling days at #WWECrownJewel! 🙌&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena will be competing in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. The company reportedly is planning for an absent star to be Cena's final opponent later this year.AJ Styles comments on final WWE match against John CenaAJ Styles recently noted that he would battle John Cena in another match under any circumstances.Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Styles made it known that he had no interest in facing Cena again down the line. Styles noted that he had not been in the main event scene for some time and would be retiring soon as well.&quot;Let's just be honest about the whole thing. I don't know if you guys noticed, but I haven't been in the main event picture. So, I wasn't that important. But it sounds to me like the fans wanted this match, and at the end of the day, it's John Cena's retirement tour, so we're going to give them what they want. So, I'm happy to have the opportunity to face John one more time, and I can tell you this: it'll never happen again. I don't care how much money they offer us. I say probably. We're not going to Saudi Arabia for another match, and I know in my heart it's the right thing, and John's going to be retiring soon, and I'm going to be right behind him,&quot; Styles said.Eddie Gillette @MrEddieGilletteLINKThe fans were fantastic for the John Cena vs AJ Styles match. They turned it into a classic. Great atmosphere in Perth. #WWECrownJewelIt will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for AJ Styles following his loss to John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025.