WWE hilariously botches current tag team name in RAW preview

WWE botched the name of a popular tag team in a preview for this week's edition of RAW.

Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will be the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania 39 next weekend. WWE has announced that there will be a WrestleMania preview match on this week's show and will feature the four tag teams in the Men's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match next weekend.

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders will be teaming up to face The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet tomorrow night on the red brand in a preview for the Men's Showcase match at WrestleMania. Otis seemingly wants to join Maximum Male Models, but Chad Gable is still hopeful that the big man will remain in the Alpha Academy for the long term.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW, WWE announced the WrestleMania preview match but botched the team name of Alpha Academy. The promotion accidentally referred to the duo as American Alpha, which was Gable's previous tag team alongside former superstar Jason Jordan. Jason now serves as a backstage producer after his career was cut short due to injury.

WWE botches Alpha Academy's name.

The wrestling world reacts to WWE botching RAW tag team's name

While it was an honest mistake, absolutely nothing gets by wrestling fans on social media.

The wrestling world was quick to point out the company's error on social media and had some fun with it. Many fans said that they were excited to see American Alpha reunite at WrestleMania and joked that Jason Jordan's appearance has changed a lot since he was last seen on camera.

Otis and Chad Gable have been rumored to break up as a team for some time now but are reportedly "on the fence" about it. It will be interesting to see if Gable can get Otis to refocus on their tag team ahead of WrestleMania or if it is already too late.

