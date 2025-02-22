WWE HOFer explains the repercussions of Cody Rhodes' potential response at Elimination Chamber: Toronto

After The Rock asked for Cody Rhodes' soul on WWE SmackDown, many believed this foreshadowed a heel turn for The American Nightmare. Mark Henry believes regardless of whether it happens, Rhodes could become an even bigger star with The Final Boss in his way in the coming months.

According to Henry, The Final Boss' promo with The American Nightmare on SmackDown was only a precursor to a lengthy storyline. The Hall of Famer noted the TKO board member could turn out to be the "evil of all evil," and he feels Rhodes would be positioned as the babyface in this equation.

The Undisputed WWE Champion will respond to The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. On Busted Open, Mark Henry discussed the awkward and unsettling promo between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. He claimed The American Nightmare had to buckle up because a storm was coming.

"You want my soul? No. You can't have my soul. I'm going to make your life miserable then. You're no longer my friend. My mother hates your mother. My wife and kids hate your wife and kids. I'm going to send everybody that wants to do damage and harm to you your way. They're going to hurt you, beat you. You'll never have peace. You're going to wake up in your dreams fighting. That's the evil of all evil that could happen, and Cody's going to have to be ready for it," Henry said. [From 19:08 onwards]

Check out the Hall of Famer's comments in the video below:

Henry feels WWE is recreating the Vince McMahon-Stone Cold rivalry, which helped the Stamford-based company skyrocket to fame during the Attitude Era.

The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes is supposedly off the table for WWE WrestleMania 41

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1, live from Rogers Centre, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins will compete in the six-man titular contest. The winner will face the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

After The Final Boss made the out-of-left-field announcement about his return to SmackDown, it was reported that plans for the show at Allegiant Stadium in April could change.

However, Dwayne Johnson claimed the ongoing storyline with Cody Rhodes need not culminate in an in-ring contest. Many believe this was his subtle hint that he will likely not be competing on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas this year.

Bully Ray feels this would be the right call to make, as WWE should not rely on yesteryear legends to sell tickets.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

