WWE Holiday Tour Results: Current champion carried to the back after losing match, Seth Rollins in Street Fight, and more (Newark, 12/3)

WWE's ongoing holiday tour continued with another couple of house shows across the States on Sunday, December 3. While the RAW roster stopped over in Portland, Maine, the SmackDown stars were in action in Newark, Delaware. We now have the results for the first show.

The event kicked off with a singles match between Jey Uso and JD McDonagh. However, the bout was soon turned into tag team action after Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match, leading to Sami Zayn coming out to make the save.

The babyface duo stood tall in the end. Devastated by the loss, Dirty Dom was unable to stand on his feet and was carried to the back on McDonagh's shoulder.

Omos was also in action. He issued an open challenge worth a whopping $10,000 to anyone who could knock him off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, who almost managed to do the unthinkable. However, the Nigerian Giant was able to come out on top in the end.

Next up, Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez, while Ricochet got a win over Bronson Reed. Cody Rhodes was also in action in Portland. The American Nightmare came out on top against fierce rival Damian Priest.

Elsewhere on the card, Alpha Academy defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of the Imperium. Becky Lynch also got a win over Zoey Stark in a singles match.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. The duo have been involved in a feud for a long time, with The Visionary coming out on top on every occasion. The result was no different this time as well.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE Live events results from Bangor, Maine, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh via DQ

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match –Seth Rollins (c) retained over Shinsuke Nakamura