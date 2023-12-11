WWE Holiday Tour Results: Seth Rollins takes shot at CM Punk, Cody Rhodes in a street fight, 3 stars challenge for title (State College, 12/10)

WWE continued their Holiday Tours this week, with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and a lot more stars featured.

With the announcement that Triple H is giving stars a week off on Christmas week to spend with their families, the Holiday tour has only one more week to go before stars can celebrate the holidays.

The show was a big one and, according to reports, saw several stars put everything on the line.

The show started with a match between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa that ended in a DQ, thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso. The match turned into a tag team bout instead, with Kevin Owens teaming with Knight.

Alpha Academy got a big win over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, something Gunther won't be too happy about. Drew McIntyre faced and defeated Jey Uso as well in a feud that's been ongoing for some time now.

Cody Rhodes, though, found himself in the middle of a brutal match with Damian Priest. Both stars gave it their all, but Rhodes came away with the win while also taking out JD McDonagh.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler. Gunther's resolve was put to the test in a Fatal Fourway match for the Intercontinental Championship, where he defeated The Miz, Bronson Reed, as well as Ricochet.

Finally, Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, defending his title. After the match was over, he addressed the crowd and the CM Punk chants, saying that he really didn't want to talk about the star.

Instead, he thanked everyone and then took a shot at Punk by asking them to let everyone know he was the real best in the world by singing his song.

Full WWE State College results featuring Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and more

The results from the night are as follows:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa via disqualification Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa Alpha Academy defeated Imperium Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther defeated The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

The stars will be performing at RAW tomorrow.

