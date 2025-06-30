  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE icon Bayley absolutely terrifies an already shaken Blake Monroe

WWE icon Bayley absolutely terrifies an already shaken Blake Monroe

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jun 30, 2025 10:46 GMT
WWE stars Bayley (left) and Blake Monroe (right) - photo credit: Bayley &amp; Blake Monroe
Bayley (left) and Blake Monroe (right) [Photo credit: Bayley & Blake Monroe's IG accounts]

Bayley had a funny chat with fellow WWE Superstar Blake Monroe. However, it didn't work well for Monroe, as what The Role Model wrote further terrified the former AEW star.

Monroe took to her X (fka Twitter) account and posted about cockroaches in Florida. Meanwhile, the former WWE Women's Champion made a joke that scared Monroe.

"Just saw a cockroach the size of my head. florida i am THROUGH with you," Monroe posted. "It’s so cool when they can fly too huh," Bayley wrote. "Sorry?" the NXT star replied.
also-read-trending Trending

Monroe is not the only person who is afraid of cockroaches, but even a joke from The Role Model couldn't make things better for her.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Blake Monroe gets high praise from a former champion after WWE debut

It has been a few weeks since Blake Monroe moved to WWE after her stint with AEW was over. Monroe changed her name from Mariah May and joined the NXT brand to start her run with the company. Meanwhile, she got high praise from a former Divas Champion.

Natalya had nothing but great words to say about the former AEW star, who did a great job in AEW. Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran praised Monroe for her feud with fellow AEW star Toni Storm.

"She has done amazing work in the past. I mean, she wouldn’t be in WWE had she not done great work prior. Her stuff with Toni [Storm] was some of my favorite stuff. It was just so fun. They had a fun story. But I think that it’s all about building, it’s all about growth, it’s all about [a] new challenge." [H/T: Fightful]

Based on the reception she got from WWE fans and the warm welcome, it should not be long before Blake Monroe moves to the main roster, either on RAW or SmackDown. She could even have her first match against a main roster female wrestler in the upcoming all-women Evolution Premium Live Event, set to take place Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications