WWE icon Bayley absolutely terrifies an already shaken Blake Monroe

Bayley had a funny chat with fellow WWE Superstar Blake Monroe. However, it didn't work well for Monroe, as what The Role Model wrote further terrified the former AEW star.

Monroe took to her X (fka Twitter) account and posted about cockroaches in Florida. Meanwhile, the former WWE Women's Champion made a joke that scared Monroe.

"Just saw a cockroach the size of my head. florida i am THROUGH with you," Monroe posted. "It’s so cool when they can fly too huh," Bayley wrote. "Sorry?" the NXT star replied.

Monroe is not the only person who is afraid of cockroaches, but even a joke from The Role Model couldn't make things better for her.

Blake Monroe gets high praise from a former champion after WWE debut

It has been a few weeks since Blake Monroe moved to WWE after her stint with AEW was over. Monroe changed her name from Mariah May and joined the NXT brand to start her run with the company. Meanwhile, she got high praise from a former Divas Champion.

Natalya had nothing but great words to say about the former AEW star, who did a great job in AEW. Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran praised Monroe for her feud with fellow AEW star Toni Storm.

"She has done amazing work in the past. I mean, she wouldn’t be in WWE had she not done great work prior. Her stuff with Toni [Storm] was some of my favorite stuff. It was just so fun. They had a fun story. But I think that it’s all about building, it’s all about growth, it’s all about [a] new challenge." [H/T: Fightful]

Based on the reception she got from WWE fans and the warm welcome, it should not be long before Blake Monroe moves to the main roster, either on RAW or SmackDown. She could even have her first match against a main roster female wrestler in the upcoming all-women Evolution Premium Live Event, set to take place Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta.

