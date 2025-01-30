WWE icon has an interesting reaction to Triple H's announcement

Triple H has been announced as the first inductee into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Wrestling icon Ric Flair has shared an interesting reaction to this news.

At the Town Hall meeting at WWE HQ, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker announced that The Game will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for his incredible singles career. He was previously inducted in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ric Flair shared his unique reaction to the announcement of the multi-time World Champion's Hall of Fame induction. He posted a clip of the Evolution faction's reunion from the October 16, 2018, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The clip shows Flair, Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton together again on the 1000th edition of the blue brand.

In the caption, The Nature Boy claimed that the Evolution faction members were "game-changers" in the business, as they all found resounding success in WWE. Flair seemingly hinted that soon Batista and Orton would also take their rightful place among the immortals in the Hall of Fame:

"Throwback With Evolution! Game Changers In The Business! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Check out the 75-year-old legend's tweet below:

Former WWE champion congratulates Triple H

Logan Paul is now a full-time WWE Superstar. He officially signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. During his contract deal, Hunter and Stephanie McMahon welcomed him into the company.

Under Triple H's leadership, The Maverick captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio before losing it to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. Today, Logan Paul sent a congratulatory message to his boss and mentor:

"Amazing wrestler, amazing boss, amazing human!! Congratulations @TripleH. It’s an honor to be part of the #LoganPaulLevesqueEra," he wrote.

Check out the 29-year-old star's tweet below:

The Maverick is set to compete in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, 2025. Fans will have to wait and see if Triple H and Co. have plans to give Logan Paul a massive push on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

