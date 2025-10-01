  • home icon
  WWE icon The Rock finally addresses steroid allegations after shocking body transformation 

WWE icon The Rock finally addresses steroid allegations after shocking body transformation 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Oct 01, 2025
The Rock (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a physical specimen, but his latest slimmed-down look has sparked serious online chatter. Amid ongoing speculation, The Final Boss has finally addressed steroid allegations.

The Rock was recently spotted with a dramatic weight loss at the Venice Film Festival, leaving fans puzzled. The 53-year-old actor underwent a remarkable body transformation journey, gaining 30 pounds to play the role of Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine."

He has now lost around 60 pounds to portray a 70-something-year-old called The Chicken Man in Benny Safdie's "Lizard Music."

A few weeks ago, a fitness influencer, Alex Diago, took to Instagram to post a video in which he said that The Rock's muscle loss is due to him coming off steroids.

The Final Boss shut down those claims, commenting, "This is 100% not true."

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Now, whether Dwayne Johnson has ever tried steroids is a discussion for another day.

Will The Rock return to WWE anytime soon?

Dwayne Johnson hasn't been very active on WWE TV since he and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on WrestleMania XL Night One.

He reignited his rivalry with The American Nightmare earlier this year, but it didn't lead to anything meaningful.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins believe The Rock still has a few matches left in him. Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to get The Final Boss locked in for WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

The Brahma Bull will be almost 55 years old by the time The Show of Shows in Riyadh rolls around. As for now, there are no plans in place for him to return anytime soon.

He was linked with a return to Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, but those rumors were quashed by Ringside News.

It looks like the WWE Universe has to wait a little longer to see him back inside the squared circle.

