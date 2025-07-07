WWE did not induct legend into the Hall of Fame because of AEW, he reveals

WWE decided not to induct a legend into the Hall of Fame because he was in AEW. The star has revealed it now while speaking in an interview.

Jeff Hardy recently spoke about how he was offered a WWE Hall of Fame induction, but he decided to turn it down. He noted that it was not the time to go into the Hall of Fame yet. He also revealed another reason that he turned it down was because he was not going into the Hall of Fame with his brother Matt Hardy in that offer. He said that the company had not made an offer for them to go in together.

Matt Hardy was asked by Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show why he was not also offered a place in the Hall of Fame, and he revealed that he was in AEW at the time, and that was the reason WWE decided not to make him the offer as well. He said that he knew that was the reason.

"Because I went to AEW at the time." (2:34:40 - 2:34:42)

Helwani asked them if they would be going into the Hall of Fame one day, and Matt revealed that they would indeed be inducted one day and that it was inevitable.

"Yeah, yeah, we'll definitely do it one day." (2:34:49 - 2:34:52)

Now that the two stars are in TNA and working alongside the company, thanks to the partnership agreement, it remains to be seen when they will be inducted.

Please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

