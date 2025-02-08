WWE intentionally drops a huge clue about Alexa Bliss' future on SmackDown

Alexa Bliss finally made her WWE return after two years at Royal Rumble 2025. She was moved to SmackDown shortly after, and now the sports entertainment juggernaut has dropped a massive tease about her future plans.

This week's Friday night show saw Little Miss Bliss face Candice LeRae in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Bliss picked up the pinfall victory after hitting the Sister Abigail DDT.

However, a certain incident on SmackDown caught the attention of fans on social media. At one point in the match, LeRae connected with a missile dropkick from the top rope on Bliss and got a two-count. Immediately, a few glitches appeared on the screen that are synonymous with The Wyatt Sicks.

This has led to fans speculating that WWE may be hinting at Bliss joining the Uncle Howdy-led faction on the blue brand. Interestingly, The Wyatt Sicks reacted to Bliss' win on SmackDown with a simple one-word message.

Former WWE star comments on Alexa Bliss possibly joining The Wyatt Sicks

Speaking on a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE veteran said that putting Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks together would be the right thing to do.

Hardy added that WWE will most likely take this angle in the coming weeks, especially since Bliss has so much history with Bray Wyatt and The Fiend.

"I mean, in so many ways it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray, I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in." [37:29 – 38:01]

It will be interesting to see if The Wyatt Sicks help The Five Feet of Fury pick up the win in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PLE.

