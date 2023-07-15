WWE could be interested in signing top AEW star who rejected a previous offer, according to Konnan 

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE could be interested in signing former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

Page kicked off his wrestling career nearly a decade and a half ago. He competed in several promotions and on the independent circuit before joining AEW in 2019. The 31-year-old has since been active in Tony Khan's wrestling promotion, where he held the AEW World Championship and AEW World Tag Team Championship.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed whether the Stamford-based company would be interested in signing The Hangman.

"I mean yeah, the butterfly jeans wasn't happening and the other thing he was wearing. I don't know, some other stuff that I was like, 'what's going [on], flowers or something.' You know, I don't know no cowboys that dress like that. But, the guy is over. He does wrestle good. He is very athletic. And he can cut a promo. I think they could do something with him. I'm not saying he's a top guy. But, I think they could do something with him," he said. [From 02:03 to 02:29]

Hangman Adam Page reportedly rejected a WWE offer

Over the past few years, some former AEW stars joined WWE. One of the most significant signings was Cody Rhodes, who returned to the Stamford-based company last year after a four-year run in Tony Khan's promotion.

Meanwhile, Hangman Adam Page disclosed in an interview with State of Combat that he previously rejected an offer from WWE.

"That was an option for me at one point. It was something for me that I heavily considered, but you know, it didn't feel right for me at that time, and I really couldn't say enough how pleasant everyone was to deal with with the talks and negotiations. It was very professional, and honestly, they were not on the bottom of the list either (...) They were more after me than most I would say. They put a lot more effort into me and time than others did, so it was a real consideration, but I guess when I was a kid that was when you wanted to do, you wanted to grow up and be in the WWE because it's the biggest thing ever, but it just didn't feel right and didn't become a goal for me anymore," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

