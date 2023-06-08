WWE could fire several superstars to offer major AEW star a multimillion-dollar contract, according Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE could release some superstars to sign current AEW World Champion MJF.

MJF tried to join the Stamford-based company several years earlier when he auditioned for Tough Enough. However, he did not make the cut. The 27-year-old later competed on the independent circuit before joining AEW in 2019. He is now arguably the top star in Tony Khan's promotion as he holds the AEW World Championship.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan discussed the possibility of WWE entering a bidding war to sign MJF. Konnan pointed out that although signing the AEW World Champion would be appealing for the Stamford-based company, they would not get into a bidding war.

Meanwhile, Disco Inferno claimed that WWE could enter a bidding war for MJF. He also stated that the company could release some superstars to offer the AEW World Champion a big contract.

"The WWE is fishing for the big fish, like they already got Cody, this is like the second biggest fish. You know, like their champion, their best talker, the guy they literally invest more TV time than any other character on that show pretty much. I mean, am I right? I absolutely think, by talking about this so much, he put himself in a great spot because there is gonna be a bidding war for this guy because he's the biggest fish in their pond," he said.

The 55-year-old added:

"That's the one guy WWE probably wants to get in the promotional war. [If he's making a couple millions would WWE match that or go over it?] Oh, yeah. Think about this, all you gotta do is another round of cuts and just cut another bunch of people you're not doing much with and just hire, you can absolutely do that without losing a dime. I would think it's a priority for them to probably get that guy. (...) I would definitely think that they're gonna open the bank for MJF." [From 1:20 to 2:54]

Could MJF join WWE?

Cody Rhodes was one of the biggest stars in AEW. He was also one of the promotion's Executive Vice Presidents. However, The American Nightmare made a surprise return to the Stamford-based company last year after his AEW contract expired.

In an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Rhodes addressed the possibility of seeing MJF also jumping ships.

"If it makes him happy, I want him to be happy. My career is my thing, I have a nice team of people around me, but it’s mine. One thing I’ve noticed about him, his family is very involved in what he does. I think he’s trying, as a young man, is becoming the patriarch of that. When that’s the case, you have to take care of all your people and do right by them. If it makes him happy to be there, great. If it makes him happy to be here, he just needs to be happy," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I don't blame Cody Rhodes for his decision (of going to WWE), Cody Rhodes did what was best for Cody Rhodes,



You have to give Cody Rhodes full credit. He helped build the legacy of AEW."



- MJF [The MMA Hour] "I don't blame Cody Rhodes for his decision (of going to WWE), Cody Rhodes did what was best for Cody Rhodes,You have to give Cody Rhodes full credit. He helped build the legacy of AEW."- MJF [The MMA Hour] https://t.co/c7vgVCu2JC

