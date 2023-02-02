WWE legend addresses the possibility of Sami Zayn uniting with former rival to pursue Tag Team Titles

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of Sami Zayn reuniting with Kevin Owens to pursue the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Last Saturday, Owens lost to Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. After the bout, The Bloodline brutally attacked The Prizefighter. However, Sami Zayn refused to attack his former best friend. Instead, he turned on The Tribal Chief and hit him with a chair. Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns then beat down Zayn. Meanwhile, Jey Uso left the ring.

Since Zayn turned on The Bloodline, several fans have suggested he teams up with Owens to pursue the Tag Team Titles. On his Hall of Fame podcast, the Five-Time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T addressed that possibility.

"I can see that. It's a lot of stories that can be played out. I like the friendship thing that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has been going through it. I mean, that's been like a never-ending story for like some years, right? [Since before joining WWE] Exactly my point. And they're still using that to where it's getting emotion out of you," he said. [1:15:50 - 1:16:18]

The WWE Hall of Famer also described The Bloodline's attack on Sami Zayn as "criminal." Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised Sami Zayn's performance

Sami Zayn's popularity has rapidly grown since he joined The Bloodline about nine months ago. Many fans and legends have also praised his performance in The Bloodline angle.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T dubbed Zayn's performance "Oscar-worthy."

"Sami Zayn has been giving like Oscar-worthy performances as of late, especially with The Bloodline. He's made that thing come alive. He's definitely made it feel a certain way when you watch it. He stepped up big time. A lot of people right now, I was just reading just something last week that was saying, 'Sami Zayn the new face of the WWE.' Just go to show you what this guy is... Sami Zayn, he's taken advantage of every opportunity that's been presented to him," he said. [1:07:13 - 1:08:08]

Cody Rhodes commented on The Bloodline's beat down of Sami Zayn. Check out his comments here.

