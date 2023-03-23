WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently addressed whether Brock Lesnar might retire because of Triple H.

Lesnar made his main roster debut in 2002. After spending two years in the Stamford-based company, The Beast left in 2004. Almost 8 years later Brock returned to Vince McMahon's promotion, where he went on to become a 10-time world champion. However, rumors have recently suggested that Lesnar may retire soon.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Angle addressed whether Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as a creative leader is why Lesnar might retire.

"You know what, Triple H is a great leader. He's a great boss. I don't have a problem with him. I don't think anybody has a problem with him. Vince was different, yeah. Vince was unique. He was one of a kind, nobody else like him, cared very much about his talent so does Triple H though. I mean, I'm not gonna knock Triple H because if anybody was gonna replace Vince it was gonna be Triple H and Stephanie. And you know, that's basically what they did. So, I don't think Triple H is the reason why Brock's retiring. I don't believe that for second. I just believe that Brock's had enough. He's ready to quit. He's ready to retire," he said. [1:37 - 2:20]

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

On the February 20 episode of Monday Night RAW, MVP challenged Brock Lesnar to face his client Omos at WrestleMania 39. The following week, The Beast Incarnate accepted the challenge on MVP's VIP Lounge.

On the latest episode of "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg admitted that he was looking forward to seeing the clash between Omos and Lesnar.

"I want to watch this one too! For a couple of different reasons. One, I also don't know the finish here just because of the scenarios and how it goes. So, I don't know what happens here; I'm interested to see. I'm also interested to see if Brock gets angry, shoots behind him, and even dumps him on his head a couple of times. There is a lot of potential for that, and I want to see if that happens and if it can happen, and how it looks when it does. And I pray for everyone's health! [laughs]." [17:23 - 17:58]

