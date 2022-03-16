WWE legend thinks Vince McMahon should not do any more interviews

Ric Flair hopes Vince McMahon does not participate in more interviews following his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The WWE Chairman spoke about various topics during an 80-minute conversation with the SmackDown commentator on March 3. He also offered McAfee a WrestleMania match and broke the news that he will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair simply answered “no” when asked if McMahon should do more interviews. He also compared his former boss to legendary musician Elvis Presley and said he should try to maintain the air of mystery that surrounds him:

“No, because he’s Elvis Presley. [Elvis] never did Johnny Carson [American talk show] once… I get asked more about what kind of guy Vince McMahon is than anybody else in the wrestling business,” said Flair. [38:45-39:12]

McMahon had not been interviewed on a live broadcast for 15 years before he appeared on McAfee’s show. Much of the conversation revolved around the 76-year-old’s life and success as a businessman.

Ric Flair praises Vince McMahon’s business mindset

The 16-time world champion left WWE in August 2021 because he wanted to pursue opportunities outside of wrestling without receiving the company’s permission.

Ric Flair added that he has no problem with the way that Vince McMahon conducts business:

“[People ask] ‘What’s Vince like?’ I say, ‘He’s the toughest son of a b**** to deal with in the world, but he’s a great guy and won’t ask anything of you that he won’t ask of himself.’ [That is] the truth, but he’s tough as s*** to do business with. That’s a compliment.” [39:14-39:35]

Flair previously said he has no bad feelings towards McMahon following his WWE exit. He added, however, that WWE President Nick Khan “buried” him and tried to “make things personal” before he left the company.

Edited by Kartik Arry

