WWE legend AJ Lee breaks silence after major announcement

WWE legend and former Divas Champion AJ Lee recently took to Instagram to share a significant new accomplishment. Since moving on from pro wrestling, the star has continued on a creative career, this time as a writer.

Ad

Lee recently announced that her co-authored comic book, Day of the Dead Girl, created along with Aimee Garcia, was now available for purchase everywhere.

AJ Lee, whose last televised WWE match was nearly a decade ago, also shared an Instagram Story from her book signing and launch event, posing with Garcia. Her caption suggested the experience was both exhausting and fulfilling for AJ Lee.

“We did ittttttt. Now I nap for a day,” she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Check out her Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Lee is married to the self-proclaimed Best in the World, CM Punk, who is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and his new faction, consisting of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and the recently added Bronson Reed. Punk was last seen on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, where he blindsided Seth Rollins after the latter qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

CM Punk sent a beautiful message to AJ Lee after her book release

As AJ Lee celebrated her latest achievement on Instagram, announcing that her comic Day of the Dead Girl was available in stores everywhere, her husband, The Second City Saint, shared a heartfelt message.

Ad

CM Punk posted an Instagram Story featuring a picture of AJ Lee and Aimee Garcia posing together.

“Proud of these two,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Punk’s arch-rival Seth Rollins has already qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, set for July 7, 2025, at the Inuit Dome in California.

It remains to be seen if Punk can earn a qualifying opportunity for the match in the coming weeks and potentially win the Money in the Bank briefcase for a record-breaking third time, the most by any WWE Superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More