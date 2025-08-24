WWE legend is back with the company after 14 years, confirms Konnan

After 14 years away from WWE, a legendary star seems to be back with the company. AAA Hall of Famer Konnan seemingly confirmed the rumors that the seven-time champion has returned.

Chavo Guerrero made a surprise appearance at the Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles back in June. There were reports that Guerrero was claiming he's back with the company, but there was no official confirmation.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast with Konnan, Disco Inferno read a fan's question about the producers for AAA's TripleMania XXXIII event last week. The WCW legend revealed that it was mainly produced by Matt Bloom, Lince Dorado, Savio Vega and Chavo Guerrero.

Disco followed it up by asking if Chavo is officially back with the biggest wrestling company in the world, and Konnan confirmed it. Here's how the conversation went down:

"Who are the agents for the matches?" Disco asked.

"Savio Vega, Chavito Guerrero, Lince Dorado, Matt Bloom," Konnan answered.

"Does Chavo work for you guys or does he work for WWE?" Disco followed up.

"He works for WWE," Konnan responded.

Before his Worlds Collide appearance, Chavo Guerrero's last match with the company was a six-man tag on NXT. Guerrero teamed up with Darren Young and JTG, losing to Yoshi Tatsu, Conor O'Brian, who would later be known as Konnor of The Ascension, and Vladimir Kozlov.

Chavo Guerrero was a 7-time champion in WWE

A member of the famed Guerrero family, Chavo Guerrero made his name at WCW in the 1990s. He would join the Stamford-based promotion in 2001 and form Los Guerreros with his uncle, Eddie Guerrero. They won tag team twice during the SmackDown Six era before turning into singles stars in 2004.

While Eddie would become WWE Champion, Chavo would dominate the cruiserweight division, winning the title two times and having amazing matches against Rey Mysterio. His biggest accomplishment might be winning the ECW Championship.

After requesting his release in 2011, Chavo would perform in promotions like TNA Wrestling, Lucha Underground, Nacion Lucha Libre and All Elite Wrestling. He also had a stint as a wrestling coordinator for the TV show Young Rock and played The Shiek in the Iron Claw movie starring Zac Efron as Kerry Von Erich.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you take quotes from this article.

