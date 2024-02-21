WWE legend Batista turns heads with sharp look at movie premiere

Multi-time WWE World Champion Batista (Dave Bautista) was recently spotted at a major movie premiere in Abu Dhabi.

After a legendary career in pro wrestling, The Animal is now enjoying much success on the silver screen. He has captivated audiences with his stellar performances in movies like Knock at the Cabin, Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, and many others.

Next month, the 55-year-old WWE legend will be back in action, as Dune: Part Two is set to hit the theatres. The Animal recently took to social media and shared several photos from the premiere of the abovementioned movie.

The multi-time world champion was dressed in all black for the special occasion, and fans worldwide praised his look on social media. He was pictured alongside fans, co-actor Josh Brolin, director Denis Villeneuve, and producer Tanya Lapointe.

Former WWE Divas Champion Natalya commented on The Animal's social media post and complimented him for his look:

"Looking sharp! Proud of you!" she wrote.

Jay Bonansinga revealed Batista bagged a role Bruce Willis and Jason Statham were considered for

The Animal is set to star in the upcoming film The Killer's Game, based on a novel by Jay Bonansinga.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Bonansinga confirmed that many big stars were considered for a prominent role in the abovementioned movie before Batista bagged it.

"This film has been in development for almost three decades. And all these huge Hollywood actors have been attached to it. And then something has fallen through. They pulled away on other projects. Michael Douglas, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham. At one point, it was going to be directed by John Woo. Again, I’m probably speaking (…) I’m giving you exclusives. I’m probably not even supposed to mention all this stuff," he said.

Fans are excited to see The Animal's role in the second part of the Dune film series. Meanwhile, some want him to make his in-ring return and face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 40.

