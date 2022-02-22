"You are totally enthralled to what's going on" - Booker T picks Storyline of the year (Exclusive)

Booker T picked the rivalry between Edge and Seth Rollins as the Storyline of the year in the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The feud between Edge and Rollins kickstarted when the latter cost the former a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. It led to an incredible trilogy of matches culminating inside Hell In a Cell.

The five-time WCW World Champion is part of an elite panel for the Sportskeeda Awards, and among other categories, he made his selection for Storyline of the Year from the below nominees:

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa from AEW

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page from AEW

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch from WWE

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar from WWE

Edge vs. Seth Rollins from WWE

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo from IMPACT Wrestling

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that in his opion, The Visionary and The Rated R Superstar had the most enthralling storyline.

"I think I would go with Seth and Edge on that one right there just because of the compelling story, especially Edge being where he is in the game, coming back being one of those guys, one of those throwbacks, to still able to go out and take your mind to a certain place where you are totally enthralled to what's going on, what's going to happen here from a storyline perspective as well as I must say, I talk about Seth Rollins all the time, as far as his in-ring prowess is concerned. He's one of those guys who would give you a five-star match every night if you wanted to, but over the last year, he has been able to do both," Booker T said. (10:35 - 11:20)

You can check out all of Booker T's picks for the various categories below:

Do you agree with Booker T's picks? Make your opinion count by voting alongside him and several other legends for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards HERE!

Booker T lavishes praise on Seth Rollins

Booker T heaped praise on Rollins' amazing transformation from his time as part of The Shield to his current day persona and his ability to tell great stories.

"He has been able to tell great stories but still go out there and perform at a certain level at the same time and one doesn't overshadow the other, but like I said, his performance, his theatrics, just remember a little while ago Seth Rollins in The Shield, just remember those days. From those days to now, this Seth Rollins, oh man, he's like the Riddler. Every time you think you know the answer, he changes the questions." (11:21 - 11:55)

Rollins recently competed in the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, albeit in a losing effort. It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the former two-time Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Ryan K Boman