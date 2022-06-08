WWE legend claims Cody Rhodes "made" Seth Rollins

Ric Flair believes Seth Rollins benefited greatly from the latest development in his WWE rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

Rollins suffered his third successive defeat against Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday. The story of the match revolved around The American Nightmare’s torn pectoral tendon, which is due to require surgery this week.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair discussed Rollins’ attack on the injured Rhodes during the latest episode of RAW.

“He [Rhodes] made Seth Rollins last night more than Seth ever has since he’s been in the company,” Flair said. “It didn’t hurt Seth at all to lose. Going into this Monday night, they had to have a plan. He could be out three or four months with that.” [8:03-8:24]

Rollins’ feud with Rhodes looked to be over when the two men shook hands during an in-ring segment on RAW. Moments later, the former Shield member returned from the backstage area to attack his rival from behind with a sledgehammer.

Ric Flair’s opinion on Seth Rollins’ series of losses

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash before his latest win at Hell in a Cell.

WWE rarely books someone of Rollins’ caliber to lose three televised matches in a row against the same opponent. However, Ric Flair does not think the defeats will affect the RAW star’s credibility.

“I think it was great of Seth to put him over like he did the two times,” Flair continued. “Doing what they did last night, Seth’s fresh, he put a lot of heat on himself last night. The most I’ve ever seen him put on himself, and all because of Cody.” [8:37-8:57]

Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell display earned rave reviews online. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was particularly impressed with the former AEW executive, describing his performance as “one of the gutsiest of all time.”

