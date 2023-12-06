WWE legend claims he cried the first 10 times he met CM Punk

A WWE legend has recently claimed that he cried the first ten times he met CM Punk in person.

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25. The premium live event took place in his hometown of Chicago, and the WWE Universe gave him a thunderous ovation when Punk's theme hit after the Men's WarGames match.

Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling came to an unceremonious end on September 2. AEW President Tony Khan announced at the United Center in Chicago ahead of Collision that the promotion had terminated Punk's contract following an altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023. His return to his former company at Survivor Series marked his first appearance in WWE since 2014.

NXT star Cora Jade is a huge CM Punk fan, and the viral moment of her meeting the veteran years ago has gone viral on social media again. In the video, Cora Jade can be seen breaking down in tears as she meets her favorite wrestler.

Dave Bautista, known as Batista in WWE, took to Instagram to hilariously react to the video. Batista claimed that he also got emotional upon meeting Punk. The legend jokingly claimed that he cried the first 10 times he met Punk, as seen in the image below.

"I cried the first 10 times I met punk as well. Totally get it! Love this", he wrote.

Bill Apter explains the problem with CM Punk's promo on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has detailed his issue with CM Punk's return promo on last Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Punk cut a relatively tame promo last Monday night and claimed that he was a changed man. The 45-year-old added that he was back home in WWE, and RAW went off the air with the crowd chanting his name.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter discussed Punk's return promo and noted that fans had to wait far too long for what the controversial star had to say. Apter then added that he was expecting a little more from Punk's promo last Monday night.

"The situation with Monday night is that people waited almost 2 hours and 49 minutes... and Punk said nothing of any value except it's great to be back. I am home, I am here to make money, and not friends. I think we were waiting for more than that. I think, you know, maybe it's too premature to start this going in deep with Seth Rollins. But I think, I was expecting a little bit more from that last few minutes that he was on RAW," Bill Apter said. [6:18 - 7:05]

CM Punk remained one of the most talked about wrestlers in the industry after he was fired from AEW. His return at Survivor Series captivated the WWE Universe, and fans are anxiously waiting to see what the veteran has to say this Friday night on SmackDown.

