  • WWE legend claims Vince McMahon stole his look

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 13, 2025 18:30 GMT
Vince McMahon at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony (Picture credits: WWE.com)

A wrestling legend has shared a social media update insinuating that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently stole his look. The name in question is legendary former Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man.

Mr. McMahon recently appeared in the TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary. The 79-year-old showed up in a new look, sporting a grey streak in the front of his dark, combed-back hair.

The Honky Tonk Man, who signed a new legend's deal with the Stamford-based company earlier this year, took to his X/Twitter account to post an older picture of himself with a somewhat similar hairstyle, standing alongside Jerry Lawler. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he had the white streak before Vince McMahon.

"Vince HTM had the white streak before you!" he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Vince McMahon spoke about his initial reaction to Hulk Hogan's passing

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. Vince McMahon had a healthy relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer despite a few past hiccups on the work front.

While speaking in the TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary, Mr. McMahon claimed that his initial reaction to the legendary performer's death was shock. He pointed out that the veteran had undergone about twenty surgeries. He added that Hogan's passing was a massive blow to his heart.

"Shock. You just don't think about a family member or someone that close to you, you don't think about them passing away. Terry had kicked out, so to speak, of so many surgeries. I think he had like 20 surgeries on his back, plus others on his knees and hip or something, and he overcame all of that. It was a tremendous shock. It was a blow to my heart," he said.

In the documentary, Mr. McMahon also revealed that he was angry about Hulk Hogan getting booed at the RAW Netflix premiere. You can read about it by clicking here.

