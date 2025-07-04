WWE legend CM Punk sends emotional message to real-life wife AJ Lee following huge 13-year anniversary

CM Punk continues his feud with Seth Rollins after the latter cost him the opportunity to dethrone John Cena and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last weekend.

Following another brawl with The Visionary on RAW, The Best in the World made headlines again, but this time with a social media post.

Punk took to his Instagram account and sent an emotional message to his wife, AJ Lee, as the couple celebrated the 13th anniversary of a special moment that took place between the two in WWE.

"13 years ago, my best friend did this to me, then I married her," CM Punk wrote in a story on Instagram, which shows the couple kissing at ringside back in 2012.

Back at the time, Punk was in a love triangle storyline with Lee and Daniel Bryan, while Kane became part of the storyline at some point down the road.

CM Punk and AJ Lee quickly became a real-life couple after that and got married in 2014. Rumors have circulated about the latter's potential return to WWE after a decade, following Punk's rejoining of the company in November 2023.

WWE legend reacts to CM Punk vs John Cena title match in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Dreamer appeared on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio and shared his thoughts on the title match between Cena and Punk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last weekend.

The WWE legend had high praise for the two superstars and opened up about why he enjoyed their match at Night of Champions.

"The crowd enjoyed it. I enjoyed it...There were several times, I was just like 'Wow, Punk's gonna win in Saudi [Arabia],' and they got me. They got me on the false finishes. They got me on the match. The fans helped make the match even bigger...because it's a great crowd to perform in front of," Dreamer said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE Creative has for CM Punk and whether this will be the last time the two megastars faced each other in the ring, as Cena is set to retire in December.

