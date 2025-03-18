WWE legend confirms he is returning to RAW

Triple H is pulling out all the stops before WrestleMania 41. WWE has now announced the return of former WWE Champion CM Punk. The Second City Saint confirmed the news on his social media.

CM Punk hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing to Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match on RAW last week. The Chicago Native was taken out by a returning Roman Reigns, who also cost him the match.

The Only Tribal Chief may have accidentally helped Seth Rollins win, but he didn't forget what his former Shield brother did to him at Royal Rumble. Reigns laid his hands on Rollins and made it clear he was coming for both men at WrestleMania 41.

During the latest episode of RAW, Seth Rollins addressed the situation, saying he would have taken care of the CM Punk problem if Roman Reigns hadn't shown up. The Visionary said he would now have to clean up Reigns' mess just like old days and promised to put him down along the way.

Rollins then announced that he would be appearing on SmackDown this week for a face-to-face with Punk and Reigns. In addition, WWE is now advertising CM Punk for next week's RAW, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Best in the World took to his Instagram stories a little while ago to share the following message for his fans:

"And I'll see ya in a week, Glasgow!"

Will CM Punk headline WWE WrestleMania 41?

The chances of seeing CM Punk headline WWE WrestleMania 41 are seemingly slim to none. He missed out on the opportunity to win Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows.

Despite that, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks the rumored Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41.

"As it stands today, as I talk to you in this moment, for me, this is my Night One main event for WrestleMania. For me, this is the match that today, and this could change, a lot of matches are being built and a lot of momentum is being built for a lot of people, but for me, right now, today, after how I felt coming off of RAW last week, this is Night One. Cody and Cena is Night Two for me," he said.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and John Cena are slated to close out Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

