"No, this is what we are going to do"- WWE legend had a disagreement with his wife before Ric Flair's last match 

Jeff Jarrett and his wife Karen had a bit of a disagreement before Ric Flair's last match.

On July 31, 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wrestled his final pro wrestling match- a tag team bout pitting Flair and Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Karen Jarrett recently chatted with Chris Van Vliet and shared an interesting tidbit from the event. Shortly before the show, Karen and Jeff Jarrett had some disagreements regarding the latter's entrance for his match.

While Karen wanted him to have his moment during the entrance, Jeff wanted her to come out first and introduce him to the audience. Check out her full comments below:

“So that day [Ric Flair’s last match] I said to him, ‘This could be your last match.’ He’s an executive, you know. It could be his last match, I don’t want to walk with him, he looked f*cking amazing, he can’t walk around here with a shirt on. I wanted him to have his moment and then I will walk out. He said ‘No, this is what we are going to do.’ He had me come out first and then had me call him out. Jeff has got this 30-year career, I am this little blip."

She sought the advice of WWE legend Road Dogg and AEW star Sonjay Dutt. But both men sided with Jeff. After this, Karen agreed to her husband's plans.

"So, we ended up doing it his way and it worked out, but I tried to stay away from him and letting him do his thing. Normally I would be in the ring and taunting everyone and acting like a crazy lady. For me, I want those shots of him in that outfit in our house. People think I am crazy, but it could be his last match. It won’t be though," she said. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Ric Flair and Andrade were victorious when all was said and done

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had a strong showing against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo, with the bout lasting almost 30 minutes.

In the end, though, The Nature Boy scored a pinfall victory over Jarrett. Shortly after, The Nature Boy opened up about the bout and revealed that he regretted branding it as his last match.

As for Jeff Jarrett, he's still in great shape despite being 55. It remains to be seen if Flair's final match will also end up being Jarrett's last outing in the squared circle or if he will step foot in the ring again.

Would you like to see Jarrett back in the ring? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Chris Van Vliet.

