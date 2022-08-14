WWE legend discloses possible reason why Triple H brought back released former champion (Exclusive)

Triple H has been in charge of WWE creative for a few weeks now, and it feels as though the company's entire direction has changed, at least from a creative perspective. Several released stars are back in the promotion, and WWE legend Road Dogg revealed why The Game brought back one particular superstar.

The superstar in question here is none other than Dakota Kai. Many were surprised by her WWE release, especially considering she was main roster ready. However, she had reportedly not impressed WWE officials during her dark matches on the main roster. Hence, she was put on the chopping block until Triple H brought her back at SummerSlam 2022 as part of Bayley's new faction.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was skeptical about the new faction because WWE hadn't done anything to let the main roster audience know the back stories of the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and Iyo Sky.

However, Road Dogg said that Triple H would argue that a portion of their audience knows who they are and that he saw a lot in Dakota Kai, which is why he brought her back:

"I think Hunter [Triple H] would argue that the NXT audience knows them so they changed her [Iyo Sky's] name. Look, one of the girls wasn't even employed, and Hunter brought her back. That's how much he saw in Dakota Kai, and I do too. She's an incredible talent." (6:39-7:10)

Triple H has been giving a second chance to several superstars

As mentioned earlier, Triple H has been bringing back released superstars every other episode. Starting with Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, fans saw Karrion Kross on SmackDown, Dexter Lumis on RAW, and now three out of four members of Hit Row on the latest episode of the Friday Night Show.

There are already multiple rumors about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE, as well as positive talks about the returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi after three months with speculation about the creative plans in place for them.

It's safe to say that talent morale is at a high point in WWE right now. Hopefully, The Game lives up to his word and listens to the talent as before

