"I'll even drive you to the hospital" - 74-year-old Wrestling legend challenges Soulja Boy after "fake" WWE comments

Gerald Brisco has laid down a challenge to Soulja Boy after the American rapper posted a tweet calling WWE "fake."

The beef between Brisco - along with several other professional wrestlers - and Soulja Boy was initially sparked after he posted this tweet:

Rap game faker than WWE — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) February 28, 2021

The 74-year-old WWE legend didn't hold back and insisted he would even take Soulja Boy "to the hospital" after he was done with him.

Here's what Gerald Brisco had to say on Soulja Boy's comments:

"Come to Florida and get in the ring with me. I’ll show you how fake wrestling is... I’ll even drive you to the hospital afterwards cause I’m a nice guy!"

Come to Florida and get in the ring with me. I’ll show you how fake wrestling is... I’ll even drive you to the hospital afterwards cause I’m a nice guy! 😀 https://t.co/EWGBTxgwoD — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) March 2, 2021

While an actual wrestling match between Gerald Brisco and Soulja Boy is a virtual impossibility, the thought of the two clashing is certainly entertaining.

Brisco was among the crop of WWE talent who was released back in 2020 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. He had been with WWE for over thirty-five years at the point of his release, having mostly fulfilled various important backstage roles for the company over the years.

Randy Orton and Soulja Boy trade shots on Twitter

Advertisement

U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up. https://t.co/rN8JY5AX3q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

While Brisco's tweet to Soulja Boy certainly garnered attention, most of the attention around the spat seems to have been made by Randy Orton.

The multi-time WWE Champion and veteran WWE Superstar also responded to Soulja Boy's comments, in his own way.

The Viper retweeted a response to the rapper from fellow WWE Superstar T-BAR and added his own take on the ongoing situation.

Here's what Randy Orton had to say to Soulja Boy:

"Fake? Dare this p**** to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b**** when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a b**** a**..."

The argument has since gone back-and-forth between the two several times, with even more wrestlers and fans chiming in, adding their own fuel to the fire.

What do you make of Soulja Boy's comments? Let us know below.