WWE legend Goldberg allegedly refused to do a job

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is considered one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle. However, he has often been called out by his co-workers for being difficult to work with and injuring them. He infamously ended Bret Hart’s career by kicking him in the head in the 90s.
Multiple legends have also called out Goldberg for being egoistic and not giving back to pro wrestling. Speaking on the latest episode of The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed an incident from 25 years back when Da Man allegedly refused to do a job.
Russo revealed that when he worked with Goldberg about 25 years ago, Da Man was in his prime. Vince had asked him to drop the title to Scott Steiner, but he refused and stated that in a real shoot fight, he would beat Scott.
In response, Vince told Goldberg to tell Scott Steiner the same thing. Remembering the incident, the veteran writer hoped that 25 years later, Da Man wouldn’t have the same ego.
"I am going back 25 years, so this is when the guy is in his prime, and it’s 25 years later, but you talk about ego. I needed Goldberg to do a job to Scott Steiner, okay, for the title. Goldberg refused to do it. So I said, 'Bill, Why?' He looked at me and said, 'If this were a shoot, I would kick Scott Steiner’s a**.' And Coach, I looked at him and I said, 'Bill, I’ll tell you what. Scott is standing right over there. You go tell that to Steiner and see what he tells you.' So, see, I mean, Coach, I am assuming 25 years later, he doesn’t have that ego," Russo said. (31:50 to 32:46)
Goldberg responds to criticism ahead of his WWE match
Ahead of his showdown at WWE SNME, Da Man sat down with Dan Sileo on the JAKIB Sports podcast to talk about his journey and answer multiple questions.
While speaking, Goldberg reflected on fans' outrage over his physical conditioning before his title match at WWE SNME. The Hall of Famer asked critics to point out another 58-year-old star who had stepped up to compete. He acknowledged that there were a few, but promised that he would surpass them.
"Everybody, 'Oh, Goldberg's limping to the ring. Goldberg's small. Goldberg's old.' I am freaking old. What do you want me to do? Turn the clock back? But show me another 58-year-old dude that's willing to go out and do this. I mean, there's a couple, but I'm going to hopefully surpass their performance. And you know, at the end of the day, I got to surpass my performance in the past." (From 14:55 to 15:19)
It will be interesting to see the final chapter of Bill Goldberg’s WWE stint and how his final match unfolds, with the World Heavyweight Title on the line.