WWE legend Goldberg allegedly refused to do a job

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is considered one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle. However, he has often been called out by his co-workers for being difficult to work with and injuring them. He infamously ended Bret Hart’s career by kicking him in the head in the 90s.

Ad

Multiple legends have also called out Goldberg for being egoistic and not giving back to pro wrestling. Speaking on the latest episode of The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed an incident from 25 years back when Da Man allegedly refused to do a job.

Russo revealed that when he worked with Goldberg about 25 years ago, Da Man was in his prime. Vince had asked him to drop the title to Scott Steiner, but he refused and stated that in a real shoot fight, he would beat Scott.

Ad

Trending

In response, Vince told Goldberg to tell Scott Steiner the same thing. Remembering the incident, the veteran writer hoped that 25 years later, Da Man wouldn’t have the same ego.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

"I am going back 25 years, so this is when the guy is in his prime, and it’s 25 years later, but you talk about ego. I needed Goldberg to do a job to Scott Steiner, okay, for the title. Goldberg refused to do it. So I said, 'Bill, Why?' He looked at me and said, 'If this were a shoot, I would kick Scott Steiner’s a**.' And Coach, I looked at him and I said, 'Bill, I’ll tell you what. Scott is standing right over there. You go tell that to Steiner and see what he tells you.' So, see, I mean, Coach, I am assuming 25 years later, he doesn’t have that ego," Russo said. (31:50 to 32:46)

Ad

Ad

Goldberg responds to criticism ahead of his WWE match

Ahead of his showdown at WWE SNME, Da Man sat down with Dan Sileo on the JAKIB Sports podcast to talk about his journey and answer multiple questions.

While speaking, Goldberg reflected on fans' outrage over his physical conditioning before his title match at WWE SNME. The Hall of Famer asked critics to point out another 58-year-old star who had stepped up to compete. He acknowledged that there were a few, but promised that he would surpass them.

Ad

"Everybody, 'Oh, Goldberg's limping to the ring. Goldberg's small. Goldberg's old.' I am freaking old. What do you want me to do? Turn the clock back? But show me another 58-year-old dude that's willing to go out and do this. I mean, there's a couple, but I'm going to hopefully surpass their performance. And you know, at the end of the day, I got to surpass my performance in the past." (From 14:55 to 15:19)

Ad

It will be interesting to see the final chapter of Bill Goldberg’s WWE stint and how his final match unfolds, with the World Heavyweight Title on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More