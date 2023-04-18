WWE legend Goldberg reveals if his son will become the next second-generation superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg does not believe there is a significant possibility that his son, Gage, will follow in his footsteps and become a professional wrestler.

Goldberg has credited his son for being the reason he decided to return to the squared circle in 2016. Goldberg's son has appeared on WWE television several times during his father's latest run. The 16-year-old even got involved in his father's storyline with Bobby Lashley in 2021 and was put in the Hurt Lock by The All Mighty.

Since then, rumors have suggested that Gage could follow in his father's footsteps and become a second-generation superstar. The young man now plays football, a sport his father also professionally played before becoming a pro wrestler.

In a recent interview with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg disclosed that his son is not very interested in entering the wrestling industry.

"He's a football player. He's an athlete. He's, you know, he has been behind the scenes and has partaken in a little bit of what we do. And I mean, for him it's just like another feather in his cap. He doesn't place a lot of stock in it. I don't want to crush anybody's dreams, but, you know, he's on a mission right now." [5:04 - 5:26]

Goldberg has called out WWE for breaking their promise. Check out his comments here.

When did Goldberg last compete in WWE?

Since his return to WWE in 2016, Goldberg has shared the ring with several top superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns.

The three-time world champion last competed in February 2022, when he squared off against the leader of The Bloodline in a Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber. However, Goldberg failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief, and his contract reportedly expired about ten months later.

Goldberg addressed his future after leaving the Stamford-based company and commented on possibly joining AEW. Check out the details here.

Please credit 93.7 The Ticket and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes