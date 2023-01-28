WWE legend Goldberg shares Instagram story featuring late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's famous song

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's recent Instagram story on late Indian musician Sidhu Moose Wala's song has caught everybody's attention lately.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who used to go by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was fatally shot in broad daylight in Jawaharke village (Mansa district) on May 29 last year.

The Punjabi rapper was driving when he fell victim to a drive-by shooting incident at the hands of six shooters reportedly orchestrated by gangsters from India and Canada.

It's been over seven months since his cold-blooded murder, and fans across the world are still mourning the sad demise of their beloved Sidhu Moose Wala.

WWE legend Goldberg appeared to have paid homage of sorts when he shared a reel on his Instagram story featuring his match against Scott Steiner.

Interestingly, the reel had Moose Wala's "G. Wagon" music, which was one of the first songs that helped him reach superstardom.

While the former Universal Champion's story has disappeared from his feed, fans have captured and posted it on their microblogging platforms.

You can check out the reel here:

Does WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg have one more match left in him?

Goldberg hasn't been seen in WWE since his supposedly final outing against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber last year.

That night, the Myth unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship in a barnburner contest.

Not too long ago, the 56-year-old stalwart weighed in on his clash against Reigns and whether he'd want revenge:

"It doesn't eat at me by any stretch of the imagination, but it eats at me, 100 percent," he said jokingly. "Roman and I were on a collision course for a long period of time. It never happened when it would have been the best, but to say anyone that beats me doesn't deserve to have their a*s kicked afterward, I'd be a liar if I said anything other than that."

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



I was not expecting a 5 star match and it was good for what it was. Made Roman look like a Killer.



Add Goldberg to the long list of Roman's victims.

#WWEChamber Roman Reigns beats Goldberg in less than 10 minutes.I was not expecting a 5 star match and it was good for what it was. Made Roman look like a Killer.Add Goldberg to the long list of Roman's victims. Roman Reigns beats Goldberg in less than 10 minutes. I was not expecting a 5 star match and it was good for what it was. Made Roman look like a Killer.Add Goldberg to the long list of Roman's victims. #WWEChamber https://t.co/s07Mvfs6iI

Only time will tell whether Da Man laces up his boots again. As of now, his contract with WWE could be up soon, meaning he'll become the hottest free agent should he stay in this business for the foreseeable future.

What do you make of Goldberg's Instagram story? Sound off in the comments section below.

