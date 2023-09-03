WWE legend Hulk Hogan, 70, makes major decision to "keep up" with 26-year younger fiancée

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently made a life-changing decision to keep up with his much younger fianceé.

The Hulkster has been married twice in his life. His first one lasted nearly 26 years before ending in 2009. About a year later, the Hall of Famer tied the knot for the second time. However, his second marriage also ended in 2021. The 70-year-old recently announced his engagement to his current partner, Sky Daily, who is 26 years his junior.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan disclosed that he had been taking a break from alcohol for nearly eight months. He explained that the decision was to help him keep up with his younger fiancée, among other reasons.

"So, you know, I mean, I'm running with a much younger lady. [And you wanna be around? You found this new love so you gotta be around.] Well, listen to what I'm saying. I'm trying to keep up with her. So, anyway, at the end of the day, the drinking is a whole bunch of calories that you don't need. And then on top of that when I'd get a buzz on I would come and I was the ice cream, popcorn, chocolate guy. Go to bed with my stomach like I was 18 months pregnant every night," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I was so abusive of my body once I got that alcohol buzz on. And I knocked all that out. You know, I don't eat late at night anymore. I don't put those extra alcohol calories in me. And like I'm saying, if I'm with friends, and I haven't done it yet, but if I wanna socialize, I don't wanna be a hypocrite, but I'm not gonna go work to where I was before. So, I'm much healthier and I feel much better." [1:29 - 2:29]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan lost 40 pounds after going alcohol-free for eight months. Watch photos of his unbelievable body transformation here.

Should WWE legend Hulk Hogan have one last match?

Hulk Hogan last competed in 2012. He teamed up with Sting and James Storm to beat Kurt Angle, Bully Ray, and Bobby Roode in a six-man tag team match in TNA. Over the past few years, several fans have expressed their desire to see The Hulkster have a retirement match.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo urged Hogan not to wrestle again.

"He's talking to Chris, and I read a headline about this, he's never had a retirement match. But I'm like, come on, Hulk, you don't have to do that. Come on, bro. What he did for this business and what he represents, he may want to do it, I'm sure, but come on man," Russo said. [4:18 - 4:40]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan hid his pain from fellow wrestlers because he was a "very, very proud guy," alleges veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here