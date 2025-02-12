WWE legend Hulk Hogan and Real American Beer sued by woman over head injury

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his Real American Beer company have been sued over an alleged head injury to a woman. The Hulkster made a surprise appearance last month on WWE RAW but was booed by the fans in attendance.

According to a report by Fox 8, a woman named Michelle Harlukowicz filed a lawsuit in Akron, Ohio, after allegedly being struck in the head by a can of Real American Beer in August 2024.

The incident occurred at a promotional event for Real American Beer at Thirsty Cowboys last year. Harlukowicz's lawyer, Eric Tayfel, commented on the incident and noted that his client had suffered permanent scarring from being hit by the can.

“She had an open wound to her forehead. It was pretty big. She ended up needing a number of stitches to her head, and she’s going to have some permanent scarring from that," he said. [H/T: Fox 8]

The incident allegedly happened while Hogan and other promoters at the event were throwing free beer cans into the crowd.

Former WWE writer reacts to Hulk Hogan's claims about being booed on RAW

Vince Russo recently got a kick out of Hulk Hogan claiming 11 billion people saw his appearance on WWE RAW last month.

Hulk Hogan appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and boasted about the number of people who watched him on RAW last month. He suggested that his return garnered 11 billion impressions on social media, which was more than anyone else on the January 6, 2025, episode of the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo laughed at Hogan's comment. The legend thought that the idea of 11 billion people watching the clip on social media was ridiculous.

"I popped huge," Russo said. "Bro, the video when he was getting booed out of the building, Hogan told McAfee, you ready for this? You know how Hogan talks, the eyes get real wide. You know how Hogan is. Bro, he told McAfee with a straight face, Chris, I don't know if you saw this or not, 11 billion people watched that clip. 11 billion people, bro! I'm like, bro, seriously, man? 11 billion?" [2:23 – 2:56]

Hulk Hogan also praised WWE star The Miz during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for Hulk Hogan following his appearance last month on RAW.

