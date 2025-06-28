WWE legend could be hurting Jey Uso's career following major loss, says veteran

Jey Uso's run on WWE RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion came to an abrupt end against Gunther. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell thinks there's a chance Rikishi's criticism of the promotion is hurting his son's career.

Ad

After Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship, Rikishi Fatu went off on his podcast and demanded that people from the creative team get fired for writing poor storylines for his son. The outrage gained attention from veterans in the industry, and Dutch Mantell gave his take on it.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran reacted to Rikishi Fatu's criticism of his son's booking in the Stamford-based promotion. Mantell thinks Fatu should know how the business works, and his son doesn't need anyone defending him following the loss to Gunther.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I know he did it in defense of his son, but his son needs no defense. It is a business, and Rikishi knows this. I think him talking out may actually have hurt the cause more than helped it," Mantell said. (From 1:20:50 to 1:21:12)

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

The veteran added that Triple H and WWE's creative team could be aware of Fatu's take, and criticisms like this could hurt Jey Uso's career more than saving it from bad booking.

Ad

"You know, members of creative and Triple H, they all read this same stuff... I don't know why he's [Rikishi] complaining, even though it is his son. Now, he may not like it, but it's a part of business. You know, they could have not put the title on him [Jey Uso], period... So, I think his intention was good, but his delivery and the way it was received—I don't think it was received very well," Mantell said. (From 1:21:34 to 1:22:14)

Ad

Ad

WWE legend slams upcoming title match following Jey Uso's loss

After 51 days as the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso lost the title back to former champion Gunther in a rematch on WWE RAW. Later, The Ring General celebrated his second reign in the promotion, only for Goldberg to confront him and get a title match in Atlanta at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the veteran slammed WWE's booking of Goldberg as Gunther's next challenger in the company. Moreover, he questioned if Da Man can give a quality match for the prestigious title.

"Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man," Fatu said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Atlanta with the title.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!