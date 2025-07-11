WWE legend ignored Triple H's call for a return; they eventually spoke

Triple H and WWE have scheduled Goldberg's retirement match for this weekend. The veteran will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The WWE legend spoke with "Shak Wrestling" ahead of his title match and revealed that he initially ignored a call from The Game, as he saw an unknown number on his phone. Goldberg added that he answered the call the second time and the two spoke about the details for the upcoming match.

"I am out on my tractor and I get a phone call from New York and it's an unknown number for me, and I didn't pick up and then I picked up the second time and it was Mr. Levesque. I am appreciative of the oppirtunity and also appreciative that they gave me more than three weeks to prepare for it," Goldberg said. [From 03:00 to 03:28]

Check out the video below:

The WWE legend had expressed the desire to have one final match and Triple H and WWE Creative had already teased that following a confrontation with Gunther at Bad Blood in Atlanta back in early October.

WWE star reveals conversation with Triple H before joining the company

Goldberg wasn't the only wrestler who revealed that he got a call from Triple H to schedule a match. Newly-acquired WWE and NXT star Ricky Saints spoke with Cody Rhodes on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast and revealed a conversation he had with The Game before signing with the company.

Saints said that an unknown number called him, and he picked it up. It was Triple H, who offered him a spot on the WWE roster:

"Triple H called me. Just got off a flight to Seattle actually, and he called me and I was just like, ‘Uh,’ because I didn’t know the number, and it didn’t say Stamford or anything. So, I was like who is this? And I always answer it. Even if it’s an unknown, I’ll always answer...I can barely hear him. The airport’s so loud and he asks me, ‘Hey, would you wanna come in?’ And, ‘We’re interested,’ blah, blah. ‘We’d love to have you," Saints told Rhodes. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Check out the video below:

Ricky Saints will be in action this weekend, as he takes on the NXT North American Champion Ethan Page at the Great American Bash.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

