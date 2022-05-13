"I tip my cap to them for allowing that" - Jeff Jarrett praises WWE for historic moment (Exclusive) 

Mickie James created history earlier this year by appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble with the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship.

Jeff Jarrett, who founded and oversaw the rise of TNA during the promotion's glory years, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and opened up about Mickie James' monumental achievement.

As we'd covered earlier, Double J explained the "streaming generation" in professional wrestling and how previously unanticipated events are now a possibility.

"When Mickie came down, and you know, I'd go back to my prior comments. I believe the streaming generation that we're currently in, people are very aware of all the different emotions. I tip my cap to the WWE for allowing that, recognizing that," said Jeff Jarrett. [11:41 - 12:00]

The Hall of Famer spoke highly of Vince McMahon's company and reminded fans that WWE was still the undisputed leader in the business. Despite the emergence of several new players in wrestling, WWE is unrivaled in terms of revenue and content production.

The former Intercontinental champion appreciated WWE's efforts to acknowledge IMPACT Wrestling by letting Mickie James enter the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The historical significance of a non-contracted talent in Mickie James showing up on a WWE show will be remembered by fans and analysts for years.

Jeff Jarrett stated that wrestling media is still discussing James' one-off return even though it's been months since the Royal Rumble. He felt it was a wise decision from the officials as it created some long-lasting buzz.

This year's edition of the yearly premium live event, as usual, featured two Rumble matches, and Jarrett highlighted that Mickie James still managed to attract a significant chunk of the spotlight.

"And it created a buzz, and here we are in May, and me and you are talking about an entrant in the Royal Rumble, which could have been somewhat inconsequential because there were so many, and there were two Royal Rumble matches that night," continued the Wrestling Legend. "We're talking about Mickie James bringing a belt down, so to create a buzz, mission accomplished to those guys. Well done." [12:39 - 13:00]

In case you missed it, Jeff Jarrett also spoke at length about his future in professional wrestling and whether he'd be willing to accept a big AEW role.

Please link back to this article and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from it.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande