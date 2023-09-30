WWE legend keeps Bloodline members "in line", according to Jim Ross

Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes that The Bloodline faction has its own legend or mentor to keep them in line effortlessly.

The name in question here is none other than Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman. Ever since The Tribal Chief turned heel and returned to SummerSlam in 2020, The Wiseman has not left his corner.

Heyman and Reigns went on to form an alliance and gradually added the latter's cousins, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), to become The Bloodline faction. During the 2022 Clash of the Castle PLE, Jimmy and Jey Uso's younger brother Solo Sikoa also joined The Tribal Chief's stable.

The group together was known as an unstoppable force until they split up early this year during WrestleMania season. According to the former WWE commentator, despite Paul Heyman not being a wrestler in the faction, it is because of him that the storyline and execution have always been fruitful.

While speaking on an episode of Grilling JR, the Hall of Famer noted that there was no presentation of The Bloodline without The Wiseman.

"Imagine the presentation of this group without Paul [Heyman]. I can't, because he keeps them all in line, he suggests promos and all those things. He's brilliant and Paul Heyman is one of the MVP's of WWE right now, in my opinion and looks like he's not slowing down," Ross said. [0:50 - 1:16]

Check out the video below:

Top female star slapped Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The O.C., member Karl Anderson interrupted Jimmy Uso's and Solo Sikoa's moment, which led to a match between Jimmy and Anderson.

The match's closing moments saw The Enforcer distracting The O.C., member, which gave one-half of The Usos an opportunity to win. After the bout, Sikoa and Uso outnumbered and mauled Anderson.

Expand Tweet

"Michin" Mia Yim was visibly upset with The Tribal Chief's family as she came face-to-face with Jimmy Uso and slapped him hard. It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns has to say about The O.C., stable upon his TV return.

Do you think The Bloodline is nothing without Paul Heyman? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.