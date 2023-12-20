WWE legend Lex Luger shares surprising list of Hollywood stars he would like to portray him in potential movie

WWE Legend Lex Luger has named two Hollywood heavyweights who he would like to see portray him in a potential feature film.

The Total Package began wrestling in 1985 and led a Hall of Fame-worthy career until officially retiring in 2006. His life was full of memorable pro wrestling moments and various controversies. There could easily be enough Luger material to produce a movie, one that is full of highs and lows.

The 1994 WWE Royal Rumble co-winner recently discussed a potential movie on his life during the December edition of his "Lex Expressed" podcast. He named Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa as who he would want to star as himself.

"Oh, man. Who's that guy that's set to play Hulkster in that movie...? [Chris Hemsworth]. I should be more up on the Hollywood stars that I am. I have a different look than the guy who plays [Aqua Man]. Yeah, Jason Momoa. Man, I'd love to have either of those guys or somebody like that," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Luger is referring to a non-WWE Netflix movie that was once planned on the life and career of Hulk Hogan. Hemsworth was to play the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE Legend Lex Luger on his health

Lex Luger, who some believe should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, suffered a nerve impingement in his neck in October 2007, which led to temporary paralysis.

Speaking on a recent episode of Under The Ring, the former two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion opened up on his condition and how life is today.

"I was never supposed to be partially paralyzed. I'm what they call a 'high-functioning quadriplegic.' I have some challenges mobility wise but, you know, I can live independently and feed and bathe myself. I was not supposed to be able to do any of that, I can drive my own car and live independently, so it's really a miracle of God that I can do what I can do," he said.

Luger continued:

"I was always about the physical Lex, you know, I can't talk about mind, body, and spirit when I get motivational, respirational talks and I was kinda one-dimensional. I was all about the physical, a little bit about the mental... a lot of positive mental attitude, books and everything, and Jim Rohn, a lot of that stuff which gave me, like, worldly success in wrestling and in the business world, but I was spiritually dead, and I feel so much more balanced now," he said.

The last match on record for The Total Package came on November 12, 2003, at the NWA TNA Weekly PPV #69. He teamed with Jeff Jarrett for a loss to AJ Styles and Sting. Luger's last WCW match came at Greed on March 18, 2001, where he and Buff Bagwell failed to capture the WCW World Tag Team Championship from Chuck Palumbo and Sean O'Haire.

Where does Lex Luger rank on your list of all-time great pro wrestlers, and should he be in the WWE Hall of Fame? What are your memories of his WWE run? Sound off in the comments below!