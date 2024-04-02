WWE legend looks almost unrecognizable in rare appearance ahead of WrestleMania

A WWE legend has been spotted in a rare appearance today and looks almost unrecognizable.

Wrestling legend Molly Holly was on hand at The MMA Hour today and was spotted during a brawl between Ripley and Lynch. Holly can be seen trying to hold Lynch back during the fight. The X (formerly Twitter) account Female Locker Room posted some photographs after spotting Molly Holly looking unrecognizable as seen below.

"Molly Holly trying to hold Becky Lynch back from Rhea Ripley on #TheMMAHour," the X user wrote

Rhea Ripley appeared on The MMA Hour earlier today with Ariel Helwani and the interview was explosive. Becky Lynch was called into the show and revealed that she was outside the building. She was allowed inside and started brawling with the Women's World Champion before security broke it up. Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month and is set to challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship this weekend at WWE WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Rhea Ripley reveals why she mentioned Becky Lynch's daughter on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley claimed that she was only trying to get Lynch's attention by mentioning her daughter.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani today, Rhea Ripley revealed why she referenced Lynch's daughter this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The Eradicator suggested she was just trying to get Lynch's attention and figured it was the best way to do it.

"I understand. But at the end of the day, I feel like I just wasn't getting through to her [Becky Lynch]. Like I said, I wanted her attention. It is easy to get everyone else's attention, I wanted her attention. So what is the best way to get her attention? I mean, there is no better way than bringing up her daughter and I'm done being respectful at this point. I really am, because I want to see that fighting Becky that I know is there deep down inside. I want her to realize that I could have done all of these things and I chose not to. But, if driven to that point, I will," she said.

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley has gotten very personal lately. It will be interesting to see if Lynch can dethrone Ripley when the two stars collide this weekend at WWE WrestleMania XL.

