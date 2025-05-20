WWE legend makes unbelievable claim about Stephanie McMahon reportedly turning on Vince McMahon

A WWE Hall of Famer recently addressed reports suggesting Vince McMahon had cut ties with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H. He made a stunning claim about The Billion Dollar Princess reportedly turning on her father.

The former chairman initially retired in 2022. When he later decided to return to WWE, Stephanie and Triple H reportedly voted against his comeback. Nevertheless, he returned in January 2023, leading to her daughter resigning from her positions as chairwoman and co-CEO. McMahon's former on-screen assistant, Jonathan Coachman, recently reported that he was informed by a source that the 79-year-old had not spoken to The Billion Dollar Princess or The Game since.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the alleged conflict between Vince and Stephanie, recalling how they adored each other during his time in the company. The WWE Hall of Famer also claimed that what The Billion Dollar Princess did to reportedly block her dad's return to the company over two years ago was what the former chairman would have done if he were in a similar situation.

"There was nothing he wouldn't do to protect the business. By that, I mean the WWE. And Shane just didn't have the guts. It was something to the effect of, 'Here, here's a knife. You wanna take over? Let's see if you've got the guts.' That's my reference point there. Well, Stephanie had the knife. If you believe, and I'm not saying I believe this. This is the story out there. If it's true that either Stephanie and/or Triple H knew that there were issues that could tank the company but did what they thought best to protect the company, even if that included exposing something, in a way, Stephanie did exactly what Vince purported he would do," he said. [3:40-4:43]

Eric Bischoff addresses speculations about Triple H's future in WWE

In the same episode of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed the speculations about Triple H's future. Experts, such as Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman, have predicted The Game would leave the company amid an alleged power struggle with The Rock behind the scenes.

The former RAW General Manager claimed that Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, recently put over The Game in the business community.

"Triple H is doing a da*n good job. Netflix, Mark Shapiro recently, you know, put Paul over pretty strongly to the business community. Not to the wrestling community, not that it doesn’t matter. But when you put someone over in the business community, what you’re really saying is that this motherf***er isn’t going anywhere. Just so you know, he ain’t going anywhere," he said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Jonathan Coachman recently disclosed Vince McMahon's alleged views on the Triple H era.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More