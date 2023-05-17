WWE legend opens up about Randy Orton's past health issues amid retirement speculations

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of Randy Orton retiring from in-ring competition.

In May 2022, RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos on SmackDown. Since then, Orton has been absent from WWE TV due to a back injury. A few days ago, Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., told Sportskeeda's Bill Apter that doctors had advised The Viper against returning to in-ring competition.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the news about Orton's possible retirement, disclosing that The Viper has dealt with some health issues before.

"I didn't know what Randy was dealing with but Randy has always been a guy that's, he's been very doable. He hadn't been a guy that has been injury-prone or anything like that. But he's always dealt with like little ailments. Like his shoulder. Always had a bad shoulder. He always had this thing, you know, like this little flex thing you would use. I would see him with that thing every day working with it, working the shoulder. Back issues, you know, some minor stuff, you know," he said. [52:10 - 52:46]

Although Booker wished to see The Viper compete again, the multi-time world champion advised him to listen to his doctors.

"I do know what Randy maybe is perhaps going through at this point in time. It's not easy to hear a doctor tell you that you gotta stop doing something that you love doing also. You're gonna say, 'man, let me go get a second opinion.' You know, 'I gotta get another ...' You know, it's one of those type of deals. But, I tell you, if this is the case, man, my heart goes out to Randy. Hopefully, it's not. Hopefully, we'll see Randy back inside the squared circle again. But, when doctors start talking like that sometimes you just gotta listen," Booker added. [53:54 - 54:29]

Why did Randy Orton have backstage heat early in his WWE career?

After spending about two years in developmental, Randy Orton made his WWE debut in 2002. During his early days as a superstar, The Viper allegedly had heat with his seniors for bringing girls backstage.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told the story during a recent episode of his Kliq THIS podcast.

"I just remember him and [Mark Jindrak] were good buddies. And I was like the driver and I had those two young f**kers with me. And they were getting a** everywhere. I mean those two and they would talk about it. They would bring the broads to the f**king arenas. And they were like hot, smoking. There'd be like two hot, smoking girls in the back sitting somewhere like, 'Who are they?' 'They're with Jindrak and Orton.' And it got so much heat on Randy and Jindrak from the old guys. And it wasn't because it was disrespectful. It was because it was such sweet a**," he said. [0:20 - 1:10]

