WWE legend Paul Heyman makes huge announcement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 28, 2025 07:20 GMT
Paul Heyman is a member of Seth Rollins
Paul Heyman is a member of Seth Rollins' faction [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently took to social media to make a massive announcement. The Oracle is currently a part of Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision.

Throughout his career, Paul Heyman has helped elevate the characters of several stars in World Wrestling Entertainment, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk. He is now managing Seth Rollins' faction, which also includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. While Rollins is already one of the biggest names on the roster, Heyman is helping Breakker and Reed touch new heights in their careers.

The Oracle recently took to X/Twitter to make a major announcement related to his limited-edition ECW merchandise. The new drop is a collaboration with Fanatics, a photograph that will have an official Heyman autograph on it. The legend also sent a message, highlighting that the merch was extremely limited.

"EXTREME(LY) LIMITED EDITION! An Exclusive @Fanatics Item!" he wrote.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Check out his post below:

Paul Heyman talked about Bronson Reed's potential in WWE

During a recent edition of the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Paul Heyman claimed that Bronson Reed has not been appreciated or utilized as much as he should have been in WWE.

The Oracle added that he believed Reed is getting all the opportunities to shine since joining Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision. Heyman also mentioned that top stars now line up to face 'Big' Bronson Reed.

"Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we've had [for] years. And now, finally, he gets the spotlight to enjoy. And he not only gets the spotlight, but now he gets the right opponents to smash. Now he gets the right opponents to Tsunami. Before, it was an effort to get Bronson Reed into a main event. Now the main eventers line up for him," he said.

Paul Heyman's abovementioned statement is extremely accurate as Bronson Reed is currently in a heated feud with Roman Reigns. The two are all set to face each other at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
