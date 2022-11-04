WWE Legend praises former Champion's recent work with The Bloodline

The Bloodline is the biggest act in WWE today, and its special counsel Paul Heyman recently complimented the faction's newest member Sami Zayn.

Since becoming an official part of Roman Reigns' faction as its Honorary Uce, Zayn's skills on the mic have seen other group members, such as Jimmy and Jey Uso, evolve into three-dimensional characters instead of just being the lackeys of The Tribal Chief.

During a recent interview with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Paul Heyman stated how the Canadian's insertion into the dominant faction has helped other members.

"Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, a perfect example of a catalyst that has now revealed multiple layers of the different personas within in The Bloodline. We have defined Jey Uso the right hand man for me more with Sami Zayn than we did before Sami Zayn, we’ve defined Jimmy Uso." [From 55:30 to 55:57]

The Bloodline is set for a big weekend at Crown Jewel as The Usos and The Tribal Chief will put their respective undisputed championships on the line as they both look to keep their historic title reigns going.

Roman Reigns' relative is not sure about Sami Zayn's inclusion in The Bloodline

While the former Intercontinental Champion's presence in the group has led to some entertaining moments, many questions his commitment to the faction.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu, who won the titles with The Usos' father Rikishi, said Sami may be looking to deceive his relatives.

"You try to see the good in a lot of people. I haven't found his side yet, what's he up to, what's making him click. I see that he has a lot of things that are deceiving about him. Whether it's for the good of The Bloodline or the family remains to be seen."

Check out the full interview below:

Regardless of Sami Zayn's motives within the group, it cannot be argued that his recent interactions with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and the rest of the factions have led to some of WWE's most entertaining segments of the year.

Do you think Sami Zayn will look to betray Roman Reigns and his family from within? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

