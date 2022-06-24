"He is great" - WWE legend heaps praise on RAW Superstar AJ Styles

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles recently garnered immense praise from Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Styles was formerly associated with IMPACT Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before he had a successful run with NJPW. He then shocked wrestling fans as a surprise entrant for the Royal Rumble in 2016, marking his debut with the company. Styles' unique in-ring style and character has been well-received by fans, and he has become one of WWE's top stars.

The Nature Boy has often been vocal about being an avid fan of The Phenomenal One. During a recent press conference ahead of his return to the ring, Flair highlighted how there are numerous talents that do not get the opportunities they deserve.

"Some guys make it, some people don't, there's a lot of talent out there that should be wrestling and they're not and who knows why. Either they're with another association or they don't get the name recognition, but giving you something to relate back to," said Flair. (34:56 - 35:11)

The two-time Hall of Famer added that when Styles debuted in WWE, everyone was ecstatic. He stated that the former IMPACT Wrestling star was and continues to be great to this day.

"The day that AJ Styles finally came to WWE. He walked out that door and blew the roof off. And, I thought they won't know who AJ is, but they know AJ Styles because he was great. And he is great to this day," Flair continued. (35:11 - 35:29)

Check out the entire video below:

AJ Styles appeared in video message at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

While The Phenomenal One kickstarted his career on the independent circuit, he garnered much recognition for his work with IMPACT Wrestling. He signed with the company, then known as TNA, back in 2002.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion appeared in a video for IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view. He expressed his gratitude to his former company and stated that Styles would not be "Phenomenal" if not for IMPACT Wrestling. He also thanked WWE for allowing him to be a part of that special show.

"AJ Styles would still be AJ Styles, but how 'Phenomenal' would I be without Impact Wrestling? So, thank you. I want to thank WWE for allowing me to do this because they understand that this is a special moment for me," said Styles.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years! Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years!#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 https://t.co/8uIK0Dhhty

Ric Flair has always had immense praise for Styles. The duo worked together during their tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. Flair continues to admire Styles, as he recently called him as "one of the greatest babyfaces of all time."

