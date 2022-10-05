WWE Legend reacts after he and not Roman Reigns gets acknowledged as the Tribal Chief on Twitter

Tatanka recently reacted to being called The Tribal Chief, a moniker associated with Roman Reigns ever since the Samoan star began his rise in WWE as a heel in 2020.

The Undisputed Champion loves to be acknowledged for his historical accomplishments as he continuously reminds the WWE Universe about his dominance. However, it seems like one particular fan isn't ready to bow down to Roman and instead considers Tatanka the real Tribal Chief!

The 61-year-old veteran came across the amusing tweet and had a fantastic response, as you can view below:

"Love it...Thank u! Have an awesome week!" responded the veteran.

therealstoney @thestoney_420 Hey @WWERomanReigns here is the true tribal chief @NativeTatanka . You need to acknowledge him Hey @WWERomanReigns here is the true tribal chief @NativeTatanka. You need to acknowledge him https://t.co/82hajo31KQ

Tatanka is currently signed to WWE under a legends contract, and he last appeared for the company for a special RAW episode in January 2021. The Lumbee Tribe native was a popular figure in WWE during the 1990s and initially embarked on a memorable undefeated streak.

He even worked for WWE as an active talent between 2005 and 2007 before returning on a legends deal in 2015.

Roman Reigns completed six months as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The Bloodline leader has been unstoppable as the company's premier champion as he recently completed another massive milestone in his unfathomable reign.

It's been six months since Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become a double champion, and he has maintained his spot at the top with the help of his stablemates.

Speculation regarding Reigns dropping the titles has also been rampant in recent times as he was initially expected to lose to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Roman's group has only grown stronger since the monumental event in the UK. A veteran personality feels WWE might not have even signed the superstar who could finally dethrone the Tribal Chief.

There were also concerns raised regarding Cody Rhodes being a potential candidate to defeat Roman Reigns amidst rumors about the American Nightmare's status.

Does the current WWE roster really lack a credible name who can end Roman's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

